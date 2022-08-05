Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $118.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,380,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.