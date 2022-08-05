Wedbush Weighs in on PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.30. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $56.02 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 27.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

