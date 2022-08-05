Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compass Group (CMPGY)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS: CMPGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/27/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,940 ($23.77).
- 7/27/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.12) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73).
- 7/27/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 2,150 ($26.34).
- 7/27/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,575 ($19.30).
- 6/9/2022 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/9/2022 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
Compass Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. Compass Group PLC has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $25.25.
Compass Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
