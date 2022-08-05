West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $39,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $340.48 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

