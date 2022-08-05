Western Forest Products Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of C$475.24 million and a PE ratio of 2.75. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.87.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$359.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 7.55%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

