WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $1.86 on Friday. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

