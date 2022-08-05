William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a report released on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Forrester Research Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ FORR opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after buying an additional 167,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 102.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $6,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

