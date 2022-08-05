William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Oak Street Health’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 3.05. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 716.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $4,730,746.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,189,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,887,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $4,730,746.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,189,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,887,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $5,726,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,054,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,700,572.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,014,413 shares of company stock worth $25,854,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

