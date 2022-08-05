William Blair Downgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Market Perform

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

