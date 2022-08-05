William F. Doyle Sells 837 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NovoCure Stock Up 3.0 %

NVCR opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $159.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NovoCure by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after buying an additional 775,189 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,294,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,522,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $21,362,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in NovoCure by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 241,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

