Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $39.00 at TD Securities

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

