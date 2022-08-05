Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,641 Shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU – Get Rating) by 284.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Athlon Acquisition Stock Performance

SWETU stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

