Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,226 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMCO opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

