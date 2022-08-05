Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,169 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSAU. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.