Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vicarious Surgical were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBOT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 4.8 %

RBOT stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vicarious Surgical

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $41,577.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,495.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vicarious Surgical news, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $41,577.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,299,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,495.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,908 shares of company stock valued at $317,944 over the last quarter.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.