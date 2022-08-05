Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $39,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai Profile

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

