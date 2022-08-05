Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance
LGVCW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.
About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (LGVCW)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.