Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

LGVCW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

