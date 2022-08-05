Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 130,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance
BPACW opened at $0.10 on Friday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.
About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition
