Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 130,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

BPACW opened at $0.10 on Friday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to seek businesses in the online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure industries.

