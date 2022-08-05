Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,590 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 154,083 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,446.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAB opened at $28.23 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

