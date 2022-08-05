Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,969 Shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxbridge Acquisition alerts:

Oxbridge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OXAC opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.04.

Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile

Oxbridge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.