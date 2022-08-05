Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

