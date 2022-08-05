Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
International Media Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of International Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $11.23.
About International Media Acquisition
