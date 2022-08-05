XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
XL opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. XL Fleet has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $207.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.91.
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 249.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter.
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
