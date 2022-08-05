XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

XL Fleet Stock Up 8.9 %

XL opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. XL Fleet has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $207.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.91.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 249.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of XL Fleet

XL Fleet Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in XL Fleet by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in XL Fleet by 60.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Further Reading

