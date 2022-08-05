XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nomura downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 3.11.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $241,853,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,270.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,504 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

