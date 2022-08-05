YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.88.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. YETI has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in YETI by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

