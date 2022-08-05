Zillow Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 52,353 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 206% compared to the average daily volume of 17,125 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock valued at $993,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

