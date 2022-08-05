Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $4,423,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

