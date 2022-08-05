ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ZIP stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. ZIP has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit, digital retail finance, and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Zip Business.

