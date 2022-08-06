5,777 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

