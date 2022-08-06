Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $115.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

