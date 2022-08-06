Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $311.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.25.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Abiomed Stock Performance

ABMD opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.33 and a 200 day moving average of $283.25. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

