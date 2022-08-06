AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcuityAds

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.07. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

