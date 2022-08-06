Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $97.76 and last traded at $96.15, with a volume of 2620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

