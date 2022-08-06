Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$11.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. The firm has a market cap of C$671.72 million and a P/E ratio of 27.55. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$10.57 and a twelve month high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$997.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

