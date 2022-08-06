Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Raised to $4.50 at Piper Sandler

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $996.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $139,748,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,804 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,167,000 after purchasing an additional 418,864 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 249,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

