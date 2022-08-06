AIA Group Ltd Acquires 2,904 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

