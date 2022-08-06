AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $331.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.34 and a 200-day moving average of $377.20.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

