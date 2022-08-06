AIA Group Ltd Has $181,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 29.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PPL by 88.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

