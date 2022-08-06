AirBoss of America Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.86.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 14.2 %

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$15.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.71. The firm has a market cap of C$416.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million.

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.