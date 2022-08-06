Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $239.54, but opened at $253.00. Albemarle shares last traded at $236.62, with a volume of 13,380 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

