Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $100.00 and last traded at $115.14, with a volume of 795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.71.
The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,526,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.