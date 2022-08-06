Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $100.00 and last traded at $115.14, with a volume of 795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.71.

The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,172 shares of company stock valued at $394,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,526,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.