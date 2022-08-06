ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ALLETE by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

