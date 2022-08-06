Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells $96,837.51 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,410.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.