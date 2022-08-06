Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.50.

AYX opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 65.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

