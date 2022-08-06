Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 99.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

