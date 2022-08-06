American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,585,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,573,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

AAT stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,030 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $7,466,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 115.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,287,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 180,273 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.