American International Group (AIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

