American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

