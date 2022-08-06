AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $137.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.60.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 8.9 %

NYSE AMN opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.