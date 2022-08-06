Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 37,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 438,484 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $16.12.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 51.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

