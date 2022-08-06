Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 37,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 438,484 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $16.12.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 51.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amplitude Stock Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

