Analysts Offer Predictions for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.97.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1,578.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 426,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 401,021 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 393.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

